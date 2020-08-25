RUSK – A controversial billboard proclaiming “Abortion is a blessing” had a short-lived run in Rusk, where officials confirmed that it was removed by the sign company overnight Thursday after being vandalized.
Located at the traffic “Y” at US Highway 69 and Main Street, the Rusk billboard – along with three others in East Texas went up the week of Aug. 10, said Allie McAlpin, communications director for Lamar Advertising Company, the Baton Rouge-based firm that owns the billboards.
“The Rusk signwas vandalized and completely removed on Thursday night/Friday morning,” one of two signs displayed in Texas by the company with “messages related to abortion that were vandalized and removed,” she said, adding, “the other two locations are still up.”
The billboard space was purchased by Lilith Fund, which McAlpin said developed the message that was displayed.
While receiving complaints about the billboards, the company “supports the First Amendment rights of advertisers and those who want to use our medium to convey political, editorial, public service and other noncommercial messages. Per policy, we do not accept or reject copy based on our agreement or disagreement with the views expressed,” she said.
Rusk Mayor Angela Raiborn said that when the sign first went up, some residents were upset and wanted the city to remove it.
However, “we can't dictate the message, because that is freedom of speech,” she said. “Our job is to follow the ordinance so that people's rights are protected.”
A city ordinance passed in recent years to “tighten up on the signs” only addresses size and location, she noted.
Last fall, at the urging of Right to Life of East Texas Director Mark Lee Dickson, local city leaders began looking at an ordinance to declare Rusk as itself as a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” along with several other East Texas cities. In January, the council voted 3-2 — with dissenting votes cast by Place 4 councilwoman Martha Neely and Place 5 Councilwomen Frances Long – to adopt the ordinance, which has since been modified.
Raiborn said she feels that the Lilith Fund has focused on those cities for billboard placement, which “is a frustrating thing, political groups putting signs up there like that” without any understanding of the community where the signs are being placed.
In response to the Lilith Fund message, a group of residents took to Facebook, and began a fundraising campaign to place a pro-life message adjacent to the abortion billboard.
“That kinda shows that a majority of our citizens don't agree with the message put up there,” Raiborn said.
In the meantime, McAlpin said the billboard company is working with local authorities to identify those responsible for the vandalism.
Rusk Police Sgt. Nathan Acker said two active cases are open: One pertaining to the damage of the sign, the other, to the theft of the sign.
“We're asking for the public's help for information,” he said, asking that he be contacted at the Rusk Police Department, 903-683-2213.
