BULLARD – City leaders unanimously approved separate motions during a Monday council meeting that will allow them to begin search processes for a new wastewater treatment plant site and a new police chief.
According to Bullard City Secretary Doris Crockett, the plant was discussed during closed session, with action taken when the council reconvened into open meeting. City officials will consider all avenues, including purchase or condemnation of property for the site, she said.
Meanwhile, the council also inked an agreement with Strategic Government Resources to launch a search for a new police chief.
Chief Gary Don Lewis informed city officials of his plans to retire in early 2021, “and a search process takes a while, so we are beginning the process immediately in hopes of a seamless transition,” she said.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a partial replat of Heritage Springs Commercial Subdivision, Phase 1, along with a related developer agreement with AW Hines, including delay of certain improvements in the subdivision;
• Approved a Smith County Appraisal District budget for 2021;
• Approved a Smith County Appraisal District audit for 2019;
• Approved a Cherokee County Appraisal District budget for 2021;
• Approved Amendment No. 2 to CDBG Engineering agreement with KSA Engineers, Inc., for Bluebonnet Point Wellness, TCF #7218052, for increased costs of constructions materials testing and related costs, for an amount of $13,050.71;
• Approved various staff reports; and
• Approved the minutes of a June 9, 2020, regular meeting.
Monday's meeting, which had been rescheduled from last week due to technical difficulties, was held via Zoom platform.
