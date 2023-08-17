The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission program that helps connect families and households struggling to afford internet service.
This new benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using an online or mail in application.
To learn more about the benefit, including eligibility and enrollment information, visit www.fcc.gov/ACP, or call 877-384-2575.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.