Hot summer temperatures mean high utility bills, and for those living on limited income the burden can be costly. This year, families also have also been impacted by loss of income due to the pandemic, adding to financial strain.
In an effort to help ease their burden, the Greater East Texas Community Action Program is offering a program for families who may qualify for assistance through federal LIHEAP funding – possibly for multiple months, depending on eligibility, according to program officials.
“COVID-19 has caused financial stress in many homes (and households) who have not qualified in the past now qualify. We are making a special effort to reach people who have never applied,” said Teresa Land, program manager.
The program targets elderly, disabled and the working poor in Cherokee and surrounding counties, with eligibility based on household income, citizenship and circumstances.
Individuals may apply by mail or online at www.get-cap.org. An in-person interview is not required if the individual can provide a copy of the required information, officials said.
Applicants who have mailed or completed online request are contacted by telephone and the case can often be completed without ever seeing the person face to face, they added.
Karen Swenson, executive director explained, “We want people to apply now before the high bills start arriving. Wait times for assistance will be longer as high bills start to arrive. Many households receive help multiple months which can help families through the hot part of the summer and into fall “
For more information, visit the website at www.get-cap.org or call 800-621-5746. Certain days there may be a high call volume so multiple attempts may be needed. GETCAP programs are available to all regardless of race, color, creed or national origin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.