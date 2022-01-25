In 2017, the Texas Legislature began funding a three-phased approach to expand, renovate and transform the state hospital system. The Rusk State Hospital, among 10 facilities within the state hospital system, was among five chosen for modernization.
Five buildings on the Rusk State Hospital campus were identified for demolition, which began in June 2020. In an update to the Rusk city council in Aug. 2021, it was reported that the administration building was substantially completed. That same update reported underground utilities had been installed, foundation work was underway and exterior walls were going up on the patient complex.
On Sept. 7, 2021, Rusk State Hospital executive, clinical and nursing leadership, along with other centralized administrative functions began transitioning into the new administrative building, according to spokesman Tiffany Young. The building also houses the business office, human resources, reimbursement, hospital quality management and information technology.
The administrative building opened in Oct. 2021.
As of Dec. 2021, the patient complex was reportedly 28% complete, with the setting of the foundation at 79% complete and the structural steel erection at 36% complete. Information provided in January stated the project as 38% completed.
There are currently 160 construction workers on site, with an estimated 250 maximum workers expected on campus during the summer of this year.
The targeted completion date for the patient complex, as of the Aug. 2021 update, was March 2023. It was stated earlier this month that substantial completion is anticipated in April 2023, due to delays caused by lost work days during severe weather.
As current market and supply chain demands are impacting construction projects nationwide, the Health and Human Services Commission’s construction manager at risk is implementing strategies to minimize the impact these issues may have on the project, according to Young.
The finished facility will provide 200 patient rooms with private bathrooms. Half of the new rooms will be designated as maximum security units.
The design of the complex incorporates activity rooms, a dining area, barbershop, library, the use of natural light, and easy access to outdoor spaces such as courtyards and a garden.
The modernization of patient units will provide more efficient services and better opportunities for patients to heal, according to HHSC.
An event is tentatively planned for February to celebrate the opening of the administration building, the topping out ceremony for the patient building complex and the overall re-development of the Rusk State Hospital campus.
