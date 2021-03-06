The city of Jacksonville is continuing its work on the Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce Street, to transform it into the new home of the Jacksonville Public Library.
The inside has been painted. Carpentry work, sheetrock and flooring have all begun. The city is also installing new windows in order to allow as much natural light as possible.
There were some issues that have caused delays.
Asbestos was found in the floors and had to be removed, according to information provided by the city. The winter storm also set back the project and created delays for the completion of the plumbing as plumbing contractors are working to repair pipe damage to residential and commercial customers around town.
The city council, in a February meeting, approved an agreement between the library and LEARN, Lonestar Education and Research Network, that would provide a high-speed fiber optic network.
“This is an agreement between the Jacksonville Public Library and the Texas State Library Archive Commission and it is connecting our library to LEARN. Basically, what this does is provide high-speed internet to our library at a greatly reduced cost,” City Manager Greg Smith said. “This is a much faster service than we have had previously at the library.
The fiber optics have been installed.
Originally, the anticipated opening of the new library location was generally stated as spring 2021. The grand opening of the library is now expected to be in May of this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.