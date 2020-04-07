The Jacksonville Progress won 12 awards this past weekend in the annual North and East Texas Press Association contest. The conference portion of the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but contest results were released Saturday.
The contest judges articles, photos, headlines, editorials, design and more, and includes daily, semi-weekly and weekly newspapers from the two regions.
A portion of the entries from the Progress included coverage of the Alto tornadoes in April 2019. The newspaper received Second Place in General Excellence, Second Place in Page Design (April Barbe) and Fourth Place in News Writing (Jo Anne Embleton) for entries involving the tornado coverage.
Sports Editor Jay Neal won Second Place for “Photographer of the Year” for semi-weeklies, and Embleton won Third Place for “Reporter of the Year” for semi-weekly newspapers.
“Jay and Jo Anne are two of the best around, and they really keep our newspaper going with great stories and photos,” said April Barbe, Jacksonville Progress managing editor.
The Progress also won Third Place for Feature Writing by Jo Anne Embleton; Fourth Place Feature Photos by Embleton and Jay Neal; and a Second Place Sweepstakes award.
In Headline Writing, Barbe won Second Place. Her three headline entries included: “Officials: No go on animal woes” on April 4, 2019; “Rusk barbecue restaurant hits a homerun” on June 22; and “Restroom Rembrandt inspires students” on Oct. 5.
She also garnered a Third Place award for Editorials for “Crossing the stage” in May and “Hats off to local healthcare entities” in November.
Neal won two other awards as well: Second Place for Sports Coverage and Second Place for Sports Photography.
“We don't do this for the awards, but it is nice to receive a pat on the back from our colleagues for our work. I hope we can continue to provide a quality newspaper for our readers! Thanks to those who support our newspaper and the service it provides,” Barbe added.
