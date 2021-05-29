The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Prosperity Bank to celebrate the financial institution’s grand re-opening in its new facility.
Following a year of construction, in which employees performed tasks in a mobile building, Prosperity Bank is now operating out of the new building erected by BLS Construction.
Bank executives, BLS Construction representatives, Chamber members and others from the community attended the catered affair Tuesday, May 25.
Sandra Thompson, who had the pleasure of cutting the ribbon, serves as Vice President Banking Center Manager. She welcomed everyone and introduced bank executives, employees and special guests.
“We’re committed to community banking,” said Bob Dowdell, Sr. Executive Vice President.
He acknowledged the sacrifice employees made serving customers from the temporary mobile building and remarked on the new facility.
“It’s really beautiful and I know it will meet the needs of the community,” Dowdell said. “We’re glad to be a part of the Jacksonville community.”
Prosperity Bank is located at 203 Neches Street, near the heart of downtown Jacksonville. Other east Texas locations include Rusk, Palestine and Tyler.
To contact the Jacksonville location of Prosperity Bank, call (903) 586-9861.
For information on Prosperity Bank, its services or locations, visit prosperitybankusa.com.
