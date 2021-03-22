Even though the weather has improved, and we are recovering from February’s severe winter storms, consumers should be on the lookout for common post-disaster scams and fraud.
Officials with FEMA and the state say price-gouging, door-to-door bogus contractors, and fake charities, scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals often attempt to take advantage of disaster survivors.
Consumers should watch for and report any suspicious activity. Disaster fraud should be immediately reported to FEMA’s Fraud Tipline at (866) 223-0814, or the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 621-0508.
