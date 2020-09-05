CHEROKEE COUNTY – Two public hearings and consideration of retirement and benefit plans are on the books for a 9 a.m. meeting of the Cherokee County Commissioners' Court, Tuesday, Sept. 8 in Rusk.
According to a meeting agenda, one hearing regards the setting of proposed 58.286-cent tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, while a separate hearing pertains to a request to set the speed limit to 30 mph on County Road 2202 in Precinct 2.
In separate actions, county leaders will consider accepting a proposed retirement plan for 2021, as well as renewal of United Healthcare insurance for county retirees ages 65 and over.
Also during the meeting, the court will:
• Consider acceptance of bond for newly appointed Sheriff Brent Dickson
• Consider approval of election judges and alternate judges for the 2020 November general election
• Consider approval of the 2021 Sheriffs’ and Constables’ Fees report, as required by Texas Local Government Code
• Consider approval for the county auditor’s office to conduct an audit on all Chapter 59 Forfeiture Funds as required by the Code of Criminal Procedure
• Consider approval of the Sheriff Department monthly report
• Consider laying utility lines in each precinct
• Consider approval of budget amendments for Precinct No. 3
• Consider approval of a consent agenda that includes court meeting minutes, Pct. 2 Constable Jack White's monthly report and authorizing the payment of the bills, payroll and transfer of funds
County leaders also will present a Distinguished Service Award for outstanding preservation work accomplished in the 2019 year of service to Cherokee County Historical Commission.
