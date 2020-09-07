BULLARD – Separate public hearings will be held as part of a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips St.
According to public documents, the proposed tax rate is 59.5599 cents per $100 property valuation, a 1.61% decrease from the current rate of 60.5347 cents. The proposed rate is not greater than a voter-approved rate of 59.560 cents.
Following the hearing, council members will vote on adopting an ordinance levying ad valorem taxes for the 2020 tax year, according to a meeting agenda.
A second public hearing involves a request from the Bullard Church of Christ to change zoning from R-1 single-family residential district to C-2 general commercial district, Lots 1 and 2, Block 4, City of Bullard Subdivision and Lots 1 and 2, Block A, Green Valley Subdivision, on East Main Street.
Prior to the hearing, however, the council will consider approval of final replat of Lots 1 and 2, Block 4, Town of Bullard, and Lots 1 and 2, Block A, Green Valley Addition, into Bullard Church of Christ Addition, Vinson Moore League, A-15, at southwest corner of East Main Street and South Lovelace Street – Bullard Church of Christ.
The council also will:
• Consider action on an ordinance of the City of Bullard, Texas, authorizing the issuance and sale of the City of Bullard, Texas Tax Note, Series 2020; levying and annual ad valorem tax rate and providing for the security for and payment of said note, and enacting other provisions related to the subject;
• Consider adoption of an ordinance amending the city's code of ordinances regarding increase in solid waste rates, beginning Oct. 1, 2020, in response to an increase based on CPI by contractor provider Republic Services Inc. (Allied Waste) as authorized in their contract;
• Review a proposed budget from the Bullard Community Library for the fiscal year 2020, then consider approval of contract for financial support of the library for the upcoming fiscal year;
• Consider adoption of an ordinance amending the 2019-20 budget by moving funds budgeted into accounts for which expenditures will not be needed to those accounts for which additional expenditures will be needed;
• Consider approval of Change Order No. 2 the contract with Fritcher Utilities LP DBA Fritcher Construction Services for Bluebonnet Point Wellness Texas Capital Fund Project for a contract cost decrease of $25,792;
• Consider approval of contractor's final pay estimate of $136,565.61 (final contract amount for compared project is $1,365,656.05) with retainage reduced to 0% and accept Certificate of Construction Completion submitted by KSA Engineers and Fritcher Construction for Bluebonnet Point Wellness Texas Capitol Fund Project TCF Contract No. 7218052;
• Consider casting votes for Places 1-4 on the Board of Trustees for the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool;
• Consider approving various staff reports; and
• Consider approval of minutes for an Aug. 11 regular and an Aug. 25 called meeting.
The council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of the meeting, and action if any will be taken when the council resumes into regular meeting, according to the Texas government code.
