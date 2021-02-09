Dr. Joshua Banta, associate professor of biology at The University of Texas at Tyler, will be the featured speaker for an online science lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
The event, which will be held on the Zoom video-conferencing platform, is free and open to the public.
Banta studies genetics and evolution of rare plants and animals, and he works on evolutionary theory.
His discussion topic will be “When Neanderthals, Hobbits and Our Ancestors Shared ‘Middle Earth.’”
The lecture, which is part of annual Darwin Day activities, is sponsored by The Earth and Space Science Center at TJC, the UT Tyler departments of biology and social sciences, Discovery Science Place and the National Science Foundation.
For more information, go to darwindaytyler.org.
