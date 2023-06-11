The Public Utility Commission of Texas secured refunds and bill credits of $181,717.26 for Texas electric, water and telecommunications customers in the third quarter of FY 2023 (March through May 2023). The agency’s Consumer Protection Division team of 23 employees assisted 2,819 consumers who filed informal complaints reporting billing or other issues across the three industries the PUCT regulates.
“The first part of the PUCT’s mission statement is to protect Texas consumers,” said Chris Burch, director of CPD. “And our team comes to work each day to make sure Texans receive reliable and safe utility services at fair prices. We always encourage customers to work with their provider first to resolve any issues or complaints, and we are here as a resource if additional help is ever needed.”
The dollar value of refunds and bill credits secured, categorized by industry in Q3 2023, are
• Electric - $168,199.97
• Water - $4,052.95
• Telecommunications - $9,464.34
The PUCT’s Consumer Protection Division also assists consumers with issues relating to electric, water and telecommunications utility disconnections and refusal of service. In total, the division fielded 7,593 calls from customers throughout the third quarter.
In the second quarter of this fiscal year (Dec. 2022 – Feb. 2023), the PUCT secured refunds and bill credits of $100,581 for 2,983 electric, water and telecommunications customers.
The PUCT has important information regarding the rights of consumers on its website. Consumers can contact the Customer Protection Division for assistance or file a complaint using the customer resource page found at puc.texas.gov/consumer/complaint/complaint.aspx.
About the Public Utility Commission
The mission of PUC is to serve Texans by regulating the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implementing respective legislation, and offering customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints. Since its founding in 1975, the Commission has a history of service to Texas, protecting customers, fostering competition, and promoting high quality infrastructure. To learn more, visit puc.texas.gov.
