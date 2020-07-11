NOTE: Pulse of the Voter is an ongoing series by CNHI newspapers – including the Jacksonville Progress – in which area residents are asked to share their observations and opinions on current events.
CHEROKEE COUNTY – In recent months, United States residents were broadsided by a national pandemic that brought communities to a near halt for several weeks, resulting in a troubled economy. Shortly thereafter, racial tensions heightened following the death of a Black man during Minneapolis police stop.
“Americans have endured a lot of trauma over the last several months,” said Chante Truscott, Jacksonville resident.
Truscott, along with Cynthia Kline of Rusk, answered questions about the pandemic, racial tensions and the economy, and how these events have impacted their opinions of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate seeking to unseat Trump in the November general election.
“Our country's leaders have really struggled to provide consistent, effective leadership during these times of crisis,” Truscott said.
While she does not affiliate with a particular party, she said she chooses to “exercise my right to vote.”
But, “we deserve to be led based on what's in the best interest of all of us," she added. “I have been dissatisfied with the way the country has been led for a long time, so I would not say that my attitude has been altered (but) I have been especially disappointed with the responses to the current state of this nation."
Kline, a Republican, said she felt that a number of the country's leaders didn't work together “for the overall good of America,” but rather, “have acted solely along party lines.”
As a result, “during the recent crises that have impacted our nation, I feel we have lacked strong leaders on local, state and some federal levels and this has created long-lasting damage to our economy, but more importantly, to our civil society.”
A qualified leader
However, Kline said she believes “President Trump has proven success and simply needs to continue.”
Among other things, the president and his key cabinet members “have worked to create the strongest economy to weather this storm, created the lowest unemployment rate in history, promoted legal immigration and accountability to reduce illegal immigration and also prison reform to allow second chances and employment opportunities to those with a criminal history.”
Truscott feels neither presidential candidate is best qualified to lead the country through situations like the ones citizens are now facing.
“It would be difficult for either of them to be successful without diversity in their leadership teams – how can you have a real representation of the American people without a team that reflects America?” she asked. “I know that parties are built on common platforms, but the world doesn't live in extremes. We live somewhere in the middle. Neither of these candidates – or their current teams – represent the middle.”
Racism in modern society
The women, though differing on their views of racism, agree that citizens continue to feel its impact in a variety of ways.
“The way that policing, legislation, school funding, banking, housing, healthcare, is decided is built on centuries of systematic racial injustice that presents itself in different facets,” Truscott said.
For example, she said, Black women are more likely to die during childbirth; people of color who make up a majority of the population are underrepresented in roles of leadership and influence, and Black history is not taught in most public schools.
“Although some progress has been made, we still have a long way to go before everyone is viewed as equal, regardless of the color of their skin,” she said.
Kline views it differently: As a mental health professional, over the years, she has “worked equally with, and been supervised by, successful individuals from all races."
The problem, she believes, is rooted in “anger and issues that continuously run just below the surface.
“There is a great deal of anger that is being attributed to racism because anger needs a direction and something or someone to blame. And right now, 'racism' is to blame.”
The solution is as simple as “educating one another regarding our social differences while honoring the unique traits of our historical and cultural traditions,” Kline said.
“Finding common ground, spending time with one another and establishing a common goal without being forced, coerced or threatened establishes shared motivation and mutual respect.”
Pandemic fallout
The viral pandemic is a genuine issue in the country, yet information disseminated about COVID-19 and its ensuing death toll resulted in erroneous information and mishandling of the situation, the women said.
“It's a real issue,” Kline said. “I have known close friends and co-workers who have had it – some came close to death, others quickly recovered – but all survived. However, many others have died and that is tragic.”
Truscott said that until more becomes known about the virus, “there should be more consistent measures in place across the board. This is not the common cold ... the continued death toll due to COVID-19 reflects the mishandling of this virus. It was not overblown, it has been underestimated.”
While Kline called the response to the pandemic “overblown,” she admits that it “absolutely could have been handled in a better manner. However, that is hindsight and perhaps most decisions were being made on what information was available at that given moment.”
Truscott said that a standard set of guidelines implemented by all entities, from the highest levels down, could be the difference in curbing numbers.
“There should be more direction given from the leadership of the country,” she said, noting that instead, “each level of leadership is passing down the responsibility, so much so that different counties have different guidelines. If you work in one county and live in another, you may have one set of rules or no rules at all.”
A shuttered economy
The women had contrasting views on the necessity of closing the economy in response to the pandemic.
“I do believe that 'closing the economy' was necessary until there was more information about how the virus was spread, contracted and treated. Our definition of 'essential' was not very clearly stated, which led to unnecessary chaos,” she said.
Kline, however, felt the measure was an “absolutely” unnecessary one.
“Safety measures could have been easily put in place to protect workers, allowing more individuals to work from home or have split schedules (to limit) the number of people in an office, store or other business, which would have promoted safe distancing and reduced transmission of the illness,” she said.
Additionally, “medical procedures and life screening tests should have never been suspended,” Kline said.
A personal impact
“The way I do my job has drastically changed," Truscott said. "My career is public-facing and I've had to strategically address how to conduct business to remain safe,” leading to a decrease in business.
However, “we have not needed to tap into financial reserves but I know that others have,” she said.
Likewise, Kline and her husband have been able to keep from dipping into financial reserves, and their added practice of being “as prepared as possible” by maintaining a three- to six-month cache of supplies, coupled with garden and livestock provisions, has meant they weren't among panicked pandemic shoppers.
“We have managed this trying time without incurring additional debt,” she said, adding that the public “over-reaction, such as hoarding of toilet paper and food items, reinforced my decision to be as self-sufficient and prepared as possible."
The virus itself “has caused me to be more mindful of cleanliness of myself and others, as well as public surroundings,” Kline added.
