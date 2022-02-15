More and more families in and around Cherokee County may be going without proper nutrition, thanks to rising food costs combined with the ongoing effects of the Corona virus pandemic.
Local, state and national officials are reporting even more Texas families are at risk of becoming food insecure. Food insecurity refers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's measure of lack of access, at times, to enough food for all household members to sustain a healthy, active lifestyle.
“We're feeling the rising costs of food already,” Rusk Cares-Good Samaritan President La Retta Britton said. “Both at the Good Sam food pantry and at home. And prices aren't the only thing growing – the need of the food pantry services have jumped quite a bit as well.”
Britton said before COVID hit, Rusk's food pantry served an average of 200 families a month. During the peak of the pandemic, Good Samaritan volunteers saw that average jump to nearly 700 families a month seeking assistance.
“We're now seeing about 500 families every month,” Britton said. “We give out 35-pound boxes of basic groceries every first and third Wednesdays of the month and people start lining up along Sycamore Street at 6:30 in the morning on those days – sometimes earlier. The truck doesn't even get here until 9 a.m., usually, but for some families it's imperative they get here early enough to guarantee they get a box.”
Britton said Good Sam's pantry is supplied in large part through the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler, but donations from local churches, businesses, organizations and individuals go a long way in rounding out the food boxes it provides – especially as donations of food and funds typically start to slow as the holiday seasons end.
“We're able to make sure our boxes have the basics most families want and need, but we're having a difficult time getting the fresh produce like we were,” she said. “It's just so expensive to ship some items, like grapes, apples, lettuce, that come from other parts of the world and even the country. Locally grown fruits and veggies have been easier to get, but some things we just can't do right now.
“We're extremely blessed in this community,” she continued. “Our churches, businesses, civic organizations and individuals have all been awesome with their on-going support, through both donations and volunteering their time at the pantry and in the thrift store. We are so thankful so many people around here care about their neighbors.”
Many of the people in Texas experiencing food insecurity and hunger are children and the elderly, especially in the minority communities.
“Food-insecure households are not necessarily food insecure all the time,” the USDA's website states. “Food insecurity may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods.”
According to recent reports from the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB), Texas has the seventh highest food insecurity rate in the nation – leaving approximately 239,800 or one in five East Texans and 85,450 or one in four children, facing hunger.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic hit our most vulnerable neighbors the hardest,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said in a statement found on the ETFB's website. “Seniors couldn’t safely go to the grocery store. Hard-working parents had to switch to at-home learning and lost the free and reduced meal programs through school. College students lost their jobs when restaurants shut down. We heard so many stories like these from people who had never needed food assistance before the pandemic. “Even though our state reopened, and the economy is on the path to recovery, we are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. Our response continues to be a marathon, not a sprint.”
The East Texas Food Bank is the area's largest hunger-relief organization and serves a 26-county service area, including Cherokee and Anderson counties.
So how can you help?
Donate funds to ETFB or both funds and food items to local food banks, including:
• Bullard Mission House, 226 S Phillips St., Bullard. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-noon, the third and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
• Henderson Food Pantry, 1708 Jacksonville Dr., Jacksonville. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-noon, the second Thursday of the month.
• The HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment) Inc.'s Manna Pantry, 595 S Ragsdale St., Jacksonville. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
• Rusk Cares-Good Samaritan, 190 Second St., Rusk. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-1 p.m., every Wednesday.
Even with inflation causing the prices of some foods to spike, it still only takes the average American family until the third week of February to earn the cost of a year's worth of groceries, according to agricultural leaders.
As a way to observe that fact, Texas Farm Bureau will observe its annual Food Connection Week – formerly known as Food Check-Out Week – the entire week of Feb. 14-18. Texas Food Connection Week was established to connect farmers and ranchers with consumers and initiate discussions about agriculture and food-related issues, including affordability, nutrition, food safety, animal welfare, profitability and productivity.
“Food connects us all — from the rancher in West Texas to the young family living in one of our biggest cities,” Texas Farm Bureau President Kenneth Dierschke in a statement on the insurance company's website. “Texas Food Connection Week is an opportunity for us as farmers and ranchers to reach out to our customers. Texans want to know where their food comes from, and many want to meet the men and women who grow it. Consumers have questions, and we want to help answer their concerns and curiosities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.