The Quilters Guild of East Texas will host the 41st annual Tyler Quilt Show from 10 a.m. until 4:39 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, at First Christian Church, Christian Life Center, 4202 S. Broadway, in Tyler.
The show will feature beautiful judged quilts and silent auction items. A raffle will also be conducted for one quilt that was donated and pieced by Susan Kellum and quilted by Tamra Cooper.
Vendors that will be present at the event include:
• A Joyful Thread
• Annie McHugs
• Blue Ribbon Quilt Shoppe.
• Calico Hollow
• Cobbs Corner
• Crafts and Quilting
• Gray Rooster Woodshop
• The Home a la Mode
• Jewelry Boutique Gabrielle
• Options Quilt Shop
• Running Doe Quilts
• Scissor Guy
• Sharman's Sewing Center
• Bell Collection,
• The Vintage Crafts & Gifts
• Cara’s Quilt Barn
Show admission is $10.00 per person.
The Quilters Guild of East Texas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit qgetx.org or find the non-profit on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.