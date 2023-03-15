Raffle Quilt 10312022.tif

The pictured quilt has been donated for use in a raffle at the 41st annual Tyler Quilt Show.

The Quilters Guild of East Texas will host the 41st annual Tyler Quilt Show from 10 a.m. until 4:39 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, at First Christian Church, Christian Life Center, 4202 S. Broadway, in Tyler.

The show will feature beautiful judged quilts and silent auction items. A raffle will also be conducted for one quilt that was donated and pieced by Susan Kellum and quilted by Tamra Cooper.

Vendors that will be present at the event include:

• A Joyful Thread

• Annie McHugs

• Blue Ribbon Quilt Shoppe.

• Calico Hollow 

• Cobbs Corner

• Crafts and Quilting

• Gray Rooster Woodshop

• The Home a la Mode

• Jewelry Boutique Gabrielle

• Options Quilt Shop

• Running Doe Quilts 

• Scissor Guy

• Sharman's Sewing Center

• Bell Collection,

• The Vintage Crafts & Gifts

• Cara’s Quilt Barn

Show admission is $10.00 per person.

The Quilters Guild of East Texas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit qgetx.org or find the non-profit on Facebook.

