Rev your engines, a Race for Autism is being held Friday, Sept. 4 at Buffalo Creek Speedway in Canton.
Tammy Williams, her son, race car driver Dylan Beasley, both of Frankston, and their racing family are hosting this event in an effort to bring community awareness to autism.
Williams’s grandson, Marshall Shaun Hunter Stockton, is their inspiration.
“We had never experienced life with a special needs child until Marshall came along,” Williams said. “It has been such a beautiful and rewarding experience, but we have found that our community is sometimes not as aware or understanding of different facets of autism and we want to help educate and enlighten others.”
Proceeds from this event will benefit Elijah’s Retreat.
“I was very surprised when the family approached me with permission to create this fundraiser,” recalled retreat director Cheryl Torres, who said this is the first event of its kind for Elijah's Retreat. “Dylan has family who have benefited greatly from time together at Elijah's Retreat.
Young Marshall, then age 3, first visited Elijah's Retreat after being newly diagnosed a non-verbal autistic child, Torres said.
“He quickly found his belly laugh for the first time, chasing chickens and eventually began singing songs during equine therapy. Dylan has experienced first-hand the benefit of Elijah's Retreat, and his family wanted to use his platform to raise autism awareness and to support Elijah's Retreat,” she said.
Located in Jacksonville, Elijah’s Retreat wasfounded in 2009, providing families who face autism a safe place to vacation and unwind, where no one will look at them oddly if their child doesn’t speak or is prone to melt downs.
“Not everyone understands why children with autism have complete meltdowns in the middle of a store and you don’t discipline them or take them out of the store,” Williams said. “At Elijah’s Retreat the staff and other visitors understand and support each other while the children are allowed to completely immerse themselves in a fun and safe environment, geared just for them, where they completely be themselves.”
According to Williams, the retreat is a peaceful setting in the country with a few horses in the fields, a playground for the kids, a stocked pond to fish, and a two bedroom cabins with full kitchens. There are lots of activities to pick from, including hayride, hikes, fishing, feeding animals, movies in barn, games like ping pong and foosball and horseback riding.
Elijah’s Retreat also partner with Texas Workforce and Jacksonville High School to provide job experience for young adults with autism.
Williams hopes with the proceeds, Elijah’s Retreat can build more cabins that will allow for more families with autism to enjoy the amenities and sanctuary they offer.
A Race for Autism will merge two completely desperate worlds.
“Racing is loud and typically the lifestyle of families with someone with autism is quite, due to sensory issues and overstimulation,” Williams said. “We want to merge both worlds in a safe and exciting way for these families and people that love racing.”
Family fun during the event will include Dunk the Driver, barrel train rides, inflatables, face paintings, a sensory booth and painting hand prints on a car.
You can also register your autistic child and their siblings for a chance to meet the drivers, where they will get to sit in the race cars and even rev the engines.
Activities will begin at 5 p.m. There will be a Race Car Crawl at 5:30 p.m. and the race will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Car Crawl drivers will include Beasley, Cody Blanton, Jeff Hammitt, Matt Freeman, Ian Metcalf, Nathan Forganson, Chris Lynn, Reman Stillwell, Colton English, Greg Hammitt, Daivd “Kirk” Reynolds, Josh Glidewell, Derel Miller, Richard Cecil, Sara Cecil, Stephen Torrez, Darryl McCullough, Kenneth Chamberlain, Cody Chamberlain, Zach Thorpe, Jody Lunsford and TJ Evans.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids and children 5 and under are free of charge. Pit passes are $35 per person.
There are also four donation levels that come with special perks including tickets, pit passes and special race event advertising.
For more information, log onto http://autism.txanracing.com. Learn more about Elijah's Retreat at www.elijahsretreat.com
Progress reporter Jo Anne Embleton contributed to this story.
