The Kilgore College Rangerettes will present Rangerette Revels in March, although the traditional schedule and ticket sales have changed this year due to COVID-19 protocols.
Shows this year will span two weekends – March 11-14, and March 18-20 – with shows Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and matinees set for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
The show, "This Stage, Our Story," will include a wide variety of dance genres, including the Rangerettes signature “high kick” production for the finale.
With COVID-19 protocols, tickets to the show are being sold in pods of four seats only, with guests required to purchase all four seats when ordering.
Seating capacity in Dodson Auditorium is limited to 615 spectators due to the pandemic, and social distancing and CDC guidelines will be enforced.
All seats are reserved and tickets are $25 each.
With the Rangerette Box Office closed to the public, all tickets must be picked up with proper identification in the Rangerette Gym prior to the start of the show.
Tickets will be available for pickup two hours before the start of each show.
No tickets will be mailed this year.
“We understand this is not an ideal situation; however, it is the best we can offer at this time,” said Shelley Wayne, Rangerette assistant director. “Our number one goal is to produce a show that is safe for our dancers, staff and patrons.”
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.rangerette.com.
For tickets, click “Order Revels Tickets” and complete the webform. Once submitted, guests will be contacted (in the order received) to make a purchase.
