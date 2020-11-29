The Kilgore College Rangerettes will host the tenth annual Christmas show Dec. 12-13 at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center in Longview.
The Broadway-style show, “Christmas Extravaganza 2020,” is being moved to the Belcher Center this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We felt moving the show this year to a larger venue was our best option to maximize the audience size while maintaining proper social distancing,” said Dana Blair, Rangerette director. “It’ll be a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season.”
This year’s show will feature the world-famous Rangerettes with guest performances by the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers; Elite Dance Center, under the direction of Katie Quinn and Lexie Drennan; In-Step Dance Co., under the direction of Amy Mims; and the Longview High School Viewette officers, under the direction of Debbie McGowan.
David Berryhill will be the host with special guest appearances by Santa Flavious and Joshua the Elf.
Shows are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12; and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
Tickets are $20 each and all seating is reserved.
For more information or to reserve tickets, visit belchercenter.com or belchercenter.com/community-events/2020-rangerettes.html.
