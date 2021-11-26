The Rangerette Christmas Show began in 2011 and is now an annual holiday tradition featuring the Kilgore College Rangerettes, with performances by local dance groups.
This year’s shows are set for 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
The one-day-only Broadway-style show, “Home for the Holidays,” will feature the world-famous Rangerettes, the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, the KHS Co-Ed Dancers, Intensive Dance Company and the Bullard High School Belles.
Reserved tickets are $15 each and are available to purchase online only through Dec. 12 by visiting www.rangerette.com.
All tickets are non-refundable. The show is approximately one hour long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.