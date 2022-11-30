The Rangerette Christmas Show began in 2011 and is now an annual holiday tradition featuring the Kilgore College Rangerettes with performances by local dance groups.
Shows are set for 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
The one-day-only Broadway-style show, “Let’s Holiday,” will feature the world-famous Rangerettes, the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, the KHS Co-Ed Dancers, Intensive Dance Company, Tyler Legacy Southern Belles, East Texas Dance Company, Elite Dance Center, the KC Dance Department, Industry Dance Company and the KC Connection.
Reserved tickets are $20 each and are available to purchase online only through Dec. 4 by visiting www.rangerette.com.
All tickets are non-refundable. The show is approximately one hour long.
