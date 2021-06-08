The 37th annual Tomato Fest is coming Saturday, June 12, in downtown Jacksonville, with many activities slated during the week leading up to the big day.
Tomato Fest week activities got off to a running start with the Tomato Fest 5K, which took place Saturday morning, June 5.
Tomato 5 winners in the men’s division included top place finisher Nicholas Andrade, with a time of 18 minutes flat; Marco Hernandez, second, with a time of 18:08 and Kevin Nava, third, with a time of 18:31.
Runners who placed in the women’s division included Tonya Hazel, first, recording a 21:51 run; Maddison Soultonovah, second, with a time of 22:08 and Lauren Arrington, third, finishing in 22:17.
All Smiles, which coordinates the event, chooses to host the Tomato 5 – 5K and Fun Run as a way to contribute to the annual Tomato Fest and support health and wellness, a priority at All Smiles.
The dental practice partners with other local businesses to raise funds for specific charities through the Tomato 5 event. These non-profits have included HOPE, Jacksonville Education Foundation and the Highway 69 Mission, this year’s designated recipient. Having seen tremendous community outreach and support through Highway 69, All Smiles is honored to contribute to such a great cause.
The Jacksonville Education Foundation Fishing Tournament also took place Saturday, with the team of John Short and Steve Arrington winning first place and a $1,500 cash prize.
The Mr. and Ms. Tomato Fest pageant was held at Woodland Heights Baptist Church Sunday, June 6.
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham was to declare the city Tomatoville Monday afternoon and the dodgeball tournament was to take place last night.
For those who like growing their own tomatoes or making salsa, there’s a contest to be won, with bragging rights and cash prizes going to top contestants.
Children age 12 and younger can showcase their talent in the Tomato Fest Talent Contest. They, too, can win cash prizes. To pre-register or to register on the day of the festival, contact Boogie Butt Productions at (903) 597-6788.
With contests, a car show and vendor booths conveniently set up on Commerce Street, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities at Tomato Fest.
Keep up with all things Tomato Fest by visiting facebook.com/tomatofesttexas or facebook.com/jacksonvillechamber.
For more information on all the contests and events or for entry forms, visit jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest or stop by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 1714 E. Rusk.
Tomato Fest souvenirs can also be purchased at the Chamber.
