Reagan Lee named to Champlain College Dean’s List

BURLINGTON, VT — Reagan Lee, a psychology major from Bullard, has been named to the Dean's List at Champlain College in Burlington, VT.
Lee maintained a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the Spring semester.
Making the Dean's List List is a tremendous achievement in any year, and the global pandemic added unprecedented challenges for all of our students who often juggle academics with many other responsibilities. We congratulate our students on this great accomplishment and honor.
About Champlain College
Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, and more than 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates. Champlain's distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge.
