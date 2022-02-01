Author’s Note: The words used in this story are the language (colored, Negro) used during my growing-up years.
Years ago, there was a little Negro girl born as the first of eight children in what she thought was an average family. She did not know her family was considered poor. She was never hungry and always had the best time playing with creative toys and games she and other children in the neighborhood made. Playing games outside and pushing tire casings on the hot sandy lane then resting under tall pine trees and Chinaberry trees made for some of the best days of her life.
The family resided in a community called Mt. Haven, known now as 747 N. An outside restroom, use of lamp lights, and no phone or television were a way of life. The young girl started to school at the age of five. The school, Mt. Haven Elementary, was a three-room house with a kitchen and outside restroom. The school housed first through eighth grades. School staff included three teachers and a cook. Daily lunch consisted of a hot meal at the cost of eleven cents. The youngster wore overalls and cotton stockings to keep warm. She, along with her siblings and other children in the community, walked to school which was about four or five miles away. Mt. Haven Elementary School provided a solid educational foundation for the children in the community and held its first graduation in 1955.
As the young girl grew, it became apparent that she was a good basketball player, even while playing on a dirt court. She entered high school in 1955 at Fred Douglass High School, an all-Black school. Students in Jacksonville ISD were separated by the color of their skin. She also experienced segregation on the streets of downtown Jacksonville. On Commerce Street, water fountains were labeled “White” and “Colored.” At the café, coloreds had to use the back door if they wanted to be served.
Following graduation from Fred Douglass High School, she attended Prairie View A&M, a historically black university (HBCU), for two years. She did not know about grants and scholarships. She used books previously used by someone else. She married and had four beautiful daughters and went back to school later to further her education.
I am that young girl, Charlie Mae (Scott) Esco. I am a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Texas. I grew up thinking there were two worlds, white and black. As I grew older, I realized that all people are just that…people, with different skin color.
It became my goal to support community service in all facets of the community alongside people of all ethnicity and race. I have served as a volunteer fire fighter, worked as a referee for basketball and volleyball in public ISDs, worked as a teacher’s assistant and bus driver in JISD, worked for Head Start, completed Citizen Police Academy (twice, the second time at the age of 80), member of Fred Douglass Alumni Association, member of National Council of Negro Women, United Women of Strength, Career Women, served on the Cherokee County Appraisal Review Board, County Historical Commission, and MHMR Board. In some of these organizations, I was the first minority woman.
My humble beginning paved the way for a grateful heart. I am truly grateful for my story and give the glory to my Heavenly Father!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.