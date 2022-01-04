The city’s Sesquicentennial Committee has asked selected citizens of Jacksonville to write memories of living in our community for posterity. These are memoirs that we want our grandchildren to know, and for the people in 2072 to learn about our collective life up to 2022. Each week during the sesquicentennial year, one of these recollections will be published in the newspapers for your enjoyment. At the end of the year, all the stories will be batched together and printed in a book for public sale. Some of the stories may be too long for a full printing in the newspapers, but the whole story will be printed in the book. A copy of the book will be placed in the bicentennial time capsule that will be buried for opening in 2072. As the noted radio newsman Paul Harvey used to say, “This is the rest of the story” that is above and beyond the events that get in the media headlines and the history books. These are the stories of lives to be remembered.
Here’s the first installment of these recollections.
Fifty years ago: A sesquicentennial memoir by Joe Peacock
In the 1970’s the world was changing, but there were still things about living in a small town like Jacksonville that stayed the same. There were Friday night football games, and the Indians had a pretty good record. You could still go out to Love’s Lookout and see where older generations had entertained themselves. Jacksonville was still famous as the “Tomato Capital of the World.” We were also famous for being the home of Nichols Manufacturing that made the famous Nichols cap guns (this was a time when kids playing with toy guns was still okay.)
In the 1970’s Jacksonville, we were experiencing an increase in manufacturing facilities due to the efforts of the city father to move away from an agricultural economy to one based on industries that were not so seasonal in nature. This change allowed the people of Jacksonville to have a steady year round income. Things were looking up in town.
In the 1970’s we had the Vietnam War, Walt Disney World opened up, the Beatles broke up, the first video game “Pong” came out, the movie the Godfather came out, and President Nixon resigned. All these events were happening, but Jacksonville pretty much rolled with the flow. You have to remember that there was no internet or social media, so people couldn’t get stirred up as easily as they do today.
Based on today’s world, I am pretty sure that in 2072 America will not be the same as it was in the 1970’s or even today. People will have forgotten that the founding fathers wanted to establish a country where everyone had equal opportunities, not equal incomes. If I had a goal for the people of 2072, it would be that if you have not somehow gotten as close to the vision of the country’s founders as possible, that you should somehow strive to get there. They had a good plan, but greed and separation from God corrupted it. Good luck and may peace be with you.
