Region's Bank financial education program adds trio of free webinars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Regions Bank and its financial education program, Next Step®, are pleased to announce an expansion to digital programming with three additional live webinar events. Designed to help people learn money management skills and take actionable steps toward financial goals, the Next Step Webinarsare free and available to all consumers.
A recent national survey from Regions Next Step found a majority of Americans surveyed – or 81% – did not consider themselves to be “very financially fit.” Of those Americans, 69% reported they did not have a formal budget.
“In response to the sudden impact that the COVID-19 outbreak had on our daily lives and finances, we launched the Next Step Webinar Series in late March focused on money management skills,” said Joye Hehn, Next Step Financial Education Manager for Regions. “Continuing on our commitment to provide easily accessible, digital resources on important topics to everyone, we are expanding our library with three new live webinars that deliver beneficial and actionable tips for tackling today’s unique financial needs.”
The first special event, Making a Money Game Plan for Tough Times, will be on June 11, 2020, and features Eric Smith, The Financial Literacy Coach. Register hereto join us for a discussion about how to adjust a budget, save, and create a financial game plan for today’s challenging economic scenario.
On July 15, 2020, Jessica Turner, author and founder of The Mom Creative, and Shaun Collings, a Financial Wellness Relationship Manager, will join Next Step for a webinar called, Money Matters: Managing Family Finances Together. This will include practical tips for managing family finances and teaching kids about money.
The final new webinar event will take place in Fall 2020, and will feature Bobby Hoyt, founder of Millennial Money Man. Hoyt and Next Step will present From Passion to Profit: The Path to Business Success, which will offer tips and strategies for establishing and growing a business, as well as adapting to change.
The Next Step Webinar Series, launched in March 2020, is led by Regions’ Financial Wellness Relationship Managers and is designed to help consumers maintain financial wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Current webinars include How to Bank Without Visiting a Branch, Managing Your Money and Your Credit Report. One topic is presented each week at multiple, convenient times, and topics rotate weekly.
Find the full schedule of webinars and register to join live at Regions.com/NextStepWebinars. Continue to check back as new dates will be added.
Next Step financial education offers a large collection of resources beyond webinars to help consumers navigate financial challenges, stay on track and safeguard their financial futures. Visit Regions.com/NextStepfor more.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $133 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.
