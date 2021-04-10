Online registration opens Sunday for Tyler Junior College’s upcoming May, summer and fall semesters.
May Term is a three-week mini-term that runs May 10-28, during the break between spring finals and summer classes. It is open to all TJC students, students from other colleges or universities, lifelong learners and working professionals.
This condensed term is well suited for students who are highly motivated to complete a full-credit college course in a short amount of time.
TJC will offer three summer terms, including:
• Summer I, June 1-July 1
• Summer Long, June 1-Aug. 6
• Summer II, July 6-Aug. 6
“Summer is a great time for students who wish to get ahead on their studies or who might want to free up some time during the regular, fall semester,” said TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia.
Registration also opens Sunday for the fall semester, which runs Aug. 21-Dec. 15.
For more information, or to register, go to TJC.edu/register.
TJC will offer walk-in Advising & Registration Rally events throughout the month of April.
Sessions will be held in the White Administrative Services Center (WASC) boardroom at the following times and dates:
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, April 13, 14, 27 and 28
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, April 15 and 29
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 24
Health and safety guidelines will be followed, with face coverings and 6 feet of physical distancing required, room occupancy monitored and the room frequently sanitized.
“For those who are not already TJC students, we will also have staff on hand to assist them with starting the admissions process,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
TJC offers more than 115 degree and certificate programs, including baccalaureate degrees in dental hygiene and healthcare administration, as well as extensive training and technical programs.
In addition to academics, TJC has nationally ranked athletics and stellar performing arts programs, all at about one-third of the cost of a four-year institution.
