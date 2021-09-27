Tyler Junior College’s fall semester has begun — but enrollment continues. TJC’s next session will begin Oct. 18, offering eight-week courses.
“Our eight-week session is a great way to earn credit for a full course in a condensed amount of time,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
A variety of courses are offered, including: art appreciation, dance appreciation, English composition, world literature, Texas and federal government, history and music appreciation.
For the full list of courses, go to TJC.edu/fall/2nd-8.
Online registration is available at TJC.edu/register.
Interested persons can receive assistance from staff members in the Apache Enrollment Center (AEC) on the first floor of the White Administrative Services Center on the TJC main campus.
The AEC is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays.
