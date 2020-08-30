KILGORE – The East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College has scheduled two new daytime Basic Peace Officer courses and one new night-time Basic Peace Officer course.
The Basic Peace Officer courses are 775-hour training courses that lead to licensure as a peace officer in Texas. ETPA prides itself in partnering with local enforcement agencies to provide the highest quality training to cadets who are beginning their career in law enforcement.
The Day Basic Peace Officer courses begin Monday, Nov. 2, at ETPA in Kilgore, and Monday, Nov. 9, at the Texarkana Police Department’s Special Operations and Training Center in Texarkana.
These courses will meet Monday through Friday, and will last approximately 19 weeks.
The Night Basic Peace Officer courses will begin Monday, Nov. 2, at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office in Sulphur Springs. The Night Basic Peace Officer course will meet Monday through Thursday evenings, and on certain weekends. The Night Basic Peace Officer courses typically last 6-8 months.
Tuition and fees for each course is $2,075, with grant funding available for cadets who are employed by a law enforcement agency.
For information on the application process, please visit www.kilgore.edu/etpa or call (903) 983-8663.
ETPA Background information:
The East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College is dedicated to meeting the pre-service and in-service training needs of the officers, agencies and communities of Northeast Texas. ETPA has provided law enforcement training since the academy's inception in 1966. ETPA provides a huge array of classes throughout the East Texas Council of Governments and Ark-Tex Council of Governments service delivery areas. The ETPA is licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement as a Law Enforcement Academy and is contracted by the commission to provide training courses. Law Enforcement Academies licensed by the Commission on Law Enforcement provide basic licensing and continuing education training courses which may be submitted for TCOLE credit.
