Kilgore College will add to its continuing education offerings with a Blueprint Reading course at the East Texas Manufacturing Academy (ETxAMA) in Longview.
The class, offered through the KC Continuing Education program, will cover symbols/language required in the interpretation of working drawings for machining as well as math skills for machining operations.
The 36-hour course is set for 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 22 to July 29 at the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy, located at 519 W South St. in Longview.
Cost of the course is $275 and registration is underway.
For more information or to register, please call Robert Horn at (903) 988-7576 or email rhorn@kilgore.edu.
