Even though Jacksonville College has had to adapt to the current COVID-19 pandemic, our plans to offer summer and fall terms have not changed.
Jacksonville College is accepting applications for our three summer terms – Maymester, Summer 1 and Summer 2 – and for Fall 2020.
Applications may be submitted online at www.jacksonville-college.edu/application.
Registration for summer and fall classes is ongoing, with tuition rates reduced and fees eliminated for all three summer terms. Degree-seeking students who are eligible for the Federal Pell Grant based on their 2019-2020 FAFSA information may qualify to receive the Pell Grant for summer 2020.
Maymester classes will be held May 13-27, Summer 1 classes will be held June 1-25, and Summer 2 classes will be held July 6-30.
All summer courses are online classes. Fall classes will begin on August 12.
To view course offerings, visit our website at www.jacksonville-college.edu, and click on “Courses.”
For more information about registration, contact Director of Admissions Will Cumbee by email at admissions@jacksonville-college.edu or by phone at (903) 589-7110. For details about financial aid, email Director of Financial Aid Paul Galyean at pgalyean@jacksonville-college.edu, or call (903) 589-7315.
