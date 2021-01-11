Kilgore College logo.png

Kilgore College will offer a series of five workforce development courses that lead to the Google IT Support Professional Certificate with scholarships available for students who qualify.

Courses will be offered at the KC-Longview campus on Wednesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m., beginning Jan. 20 and continuing through June 2.  Each course lasts 3-4 weeks.

IT support is one of the fastest-growing fields in the United States.  The IT Support Professional Certificate, developed by Google and hosted on the Coursera online learning platform, can help people prepare for entry-level jobs in IT support.

Courses are taught by an instructor three hours a week, supported by a dynamic mix of online video lectures, quizzes and hands-on labs.

Students are introduced to troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, system administration and security. 

Certificate program required courses include:

• Technical Support Fundamentals

• The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking

• Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User

• System Administration and IT Infrastructure Services

• IT Security: Defense Against the Digital Dark Arts

Upon completion of each course, learners earn course completion badges for display on their LinkedIn profiles.

Those who earn the certificate also receive a Google IT Support Professional Certificate badge, and can choose to share that information with top employers in the United States.

Tuition for each course is $100 with scholarships available for qualifying students.

To register for courses, contact Jana Campbell at (903) 236-2021 or jcampbell@kilgore.edu.

