Kilgore College will offer a series of five workforce development courses that lead to the Google IT Support Professional Certificate with scholarships available for students who qualify.
Courses will be offered at the KC-Longview campus on Wednesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m., beginning Jan. 20 and continuing through June 2. Each course lasts 3-4 weeks.
IT support is one of the fastest-growing fields in the United States. The IT Support Professional Certificate, developed by Google and hosted on the Coursera online learning platform, can help people prepare for entry-level jobs in IT support.
Courses are taught by an instructor three hours a week, supported by a dynamic mix of online video lectures, quizzes and hands-on labs.
Students are introduced to troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, system administration and security.
Certificate program required courses include:
• Technical Support Fundamentals
• The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking
• Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User
• System Administration and IT Infrastructure Services
• IT Security: Defense Against the Digital Dark Arts
Upon completion of each course, learners earn course completion badges for display on their LinkedIn profiles.
Those who earn the certificate also receive a Google IT Support Professional Certificate badge, and can choose to share that information with top employers in the United States.
Tuition for each course is $100 with scholarships available for qualifying students.
To register for courses, contact Jana Campbell at (903) 236-2021 or jcampbell@kilgore.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.