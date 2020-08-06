KILGORE – Registration is underway at Kilgore College for classes leading toward an exciting career as a human resources specialist.
The 11 certificate classes, offered by KC Workforce Development, are available either face-to-face or through video conferencing.
Earning a HR Specialist Certificate puts job applicants a step ahead of the competition and helps employers and supervisors learn the proper regulatory requirements for managing their workforce.
Space is limited, so students are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible.
Classes include:
• HRPO 1000 – Understanding the Human Resources Function. The 12-hour, three-day class is offered from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 1. Cost is $150.
• HRPO 1008 – Diversity in the Workplace. The 12-hour, three-day course is from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 8. Cost is $150.
• HRPO 1004 – Employment Law. The 24-hour, six-day course is from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 14. Cost is $225.
• BUSG 1005 – Customer Service Essentials for Human Resources. The 12-hour, three-day class is from 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Thursday and Monday, beginning Sept. 23. Cost is $150.
• HRPO 1003 – Employee Training & Development. The 24-hour, six-day class is held Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning Sept. 29. Cost is $225.
• HRPO 2004 – Employee Relations. The 36-hour, nine-day class is from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, beginning Oct. 8. Cost is $275.
• HRPO 2008 – Interviewing Skills for Employers. The 12-hour, three-day class is held Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning Oct. 26. Cost is $150.
• HRPO 1007 – Evaluating Performance Improvement Intervention. The 18-hour, four-day class is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Nov. 2. Cost is $175.
• BMGT 1021 – Introduction to Project Management. The 18-hour, four-day class is held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Moday through Thursday. Cost is $175.
• OSHT 2015 – Safety Communications. The 40-hour, nine-day class is held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Nov. 16. Cost is $375.
• HRPO 2006 – Benefits and Compensation. The 48-hour, 12-day class is offered from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, beginning Dec. 3. Cost is $375.
For more information, contact Brenda Brown at (903) 983-8288 or bjbrown@kilgore.edu.
