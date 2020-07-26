Electricians preparing to take license exams are encouraged to enroll in a two-week summer course at Kilgore College.
The Electrician Exam Review begins Monday, Aug. 3, meeting 8 a.m. to noon, Mondays-Thursdays, for two weeks.
Classes will be held in Room 220 of the Bert E. Woodruff Adult Education Center on the Kilgore campus.
The course will prepare individuals for journeyman, maintenance and master electrician licensure with emphasis on electrical theory, calculations, wiring methods and the National Electric Code (NEC).
Cost of the 32-hour class is $450, and a textbook is required.
The Electrician Exam Review course is offered through the KC Workforce Development Department which also delivers training to specific employers in their workplace on a contract basis.
For more information or to register, contact Brenda Brown at (903) 983-8288 or bjbrown@kilgore.edu.
