KILGORE – Registration is underway for the Industrial/Residential Electrical Technology certificate program at Kilgore College, with classes beginning in August.
The certificate program, offered by KC's Workforce Development, consists of nine courses training students to be job-ready for the manufacturing, industrial and mechanical environments. Graduates are qualified to enter the workforce as an apprentice working under the direction of a licensed electrician.
Among the classes offered are:
• ELPT 1019 – Fundamentals of Electricity. The 48-hour, nine-day course is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Aug. 24. Tuition, $375.
• IEIR 1040 – Electrical Work Safety Management. The 24-hour, five-day course is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 9. Tuition, $175.
• DFTG 1023 – Blueprint Reading for Specific Occupations. The 24-hour, five-day course is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 17. Tuition, $275.
• ELPT 1001 – National Electric Code. The 16-hour, four-day class is held from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 28. Tuition, $175.
• ELPT 1002 – Introduction to Electrical Controls. The 20-hour, five-day class is held from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, beginning Oct. 5. Tuition, $225.
• IEIR 1006 – Electric Motors. The 48-hour, 10-day class is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, beginning Oct. 13. Tuition, $375.
• ELPT 1029 – Residential Wiring. The 64-hour, 14-day course is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Oct. 29. Tuition, $450.
• ELPT 1057 – Industrial Wiring. The 64-hour, 13-day course is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Nov. 24. Tuition, $450.
• EECT 2043 – Troubleshooting Electrical Systems and Maintenance. The 48-hour, eight-day course is held from 8 a.m to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Dec. 21. Tuition, $375.
To learn more about the program, contact Brenda Brown at (903) 983-8288 or email bjbrown@kilgore.edu, or visit www.kilgore.edu/iret.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.