Registration is underway for Kilgore College Fire Academy No. 111 beginning Aug. 24.
Deadline to apply for the Basic Structural Firefighter program is Aug. 10.
Classes will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays with a possibility of evening and/or weekend classes.
The 474-hour, 12-week academy will run through Nov. 17.
Tuition is $1,200 for in-state students and $1,750 for students out-of-state.
The program, which has been recognized as an exemplary program by the State of Texas, is physically demanding as well as academically challenging and the Texas Commission on Fire Protection (TCFP) strongly recommends all students be able to read and comprehend with at least a 10th grade reading level.
Students must also present a valid high school diploma, official high school transcript or GED scores with their applications.
Admission to the KC Fire Academy is based on a highly competitive process with preference given to an applicant’s level of education, experience and their affiliation with a career, volunteer department or rescue unit.
To apply for the academy, download and fill out the Basic Fire Academy application located at www.kilgore.edu/fire-academy. Email the completed application to KCFA@kilgore.edu
For more information, contact Renee’ Golden at (903) 983-8662 or rgolden@kilgore.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.