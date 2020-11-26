Registration is underway for Kilgore College Fire Academy No. 112 beginning Jan. 19, 2021. Deadline to apply for the Basic Structural Firefighter program is Jan. 5.
Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays with a possibility of evening and weekend classes. The 474-hour, 12 week academy will run through April 20.
Tuition is $1,200 for in-state students and $1,750 for students out of state.
The program is physically demanding as well as academically challenging and the Texas Commission on Fire Protection strongly recommends all students be able to read and comprehend with at least a 10th grade reading level.
Students must also present a valid high school diploma, official high school transcript of GED scores with their applications.
Admission to the KC Fire Academy is based upon a highly competitive process with preferences given to an applicant’s level of education, experience and their affiliation with a career, volunteer department or rescue unit.
To apply for the academy, download and fill out the Basic Fire Academy application located at kilgore.edu/fire-academy. Send the completed application to KCFA@kilgore.edu.
For more information, contact Renee’ Golden at (903) 983-8662 or rgolden@kilgore.edu.
