Kilgore College is offering two new classes, “Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (BUSG 1307)” and “Small Business Management (BUSG 2309).”
These two classes are for students pursuing business-related degrees and certificates at KC.
The two new classes are part of two certificate programs (Culinary Arts and Business Management) and two Associate of Applied Science degree programs (Culinary Arts and Business Management, Entrepreneurship and Real Estate).
KC is reserving several seats in each course for members of the community to complete as a course in continuing education (CE) rather than college credit.
The only difference is that CE students will receive a certificate of course completion and the for-credit students will receive college credit acceptable at KC and many other colleges and universities in Texas.
For additional information, contact Will Massey at (903) 236-2032 or wmassey@kilgore.edu.
About the courses:
Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (BUSG 1307) introduces the student to modern innovation and entrepreneurship, and the impact within and across the political, economic and social or household sectors that form our nation. From 1776 to today, this course provides history, theory and both the art and science related to the practice of entrepreneurship that is the driving force behind progress and growth of our nation. The student will understand how they fit into a world that is now dominated by innovation, intellectual property and entrepreneurship.
Small Business Management (BUSG 2309) takes the student through the necessary steps to create and launch a new for-profit or nonprofit enterprise in the State of Texas. The student actually builds a realistic marketing plan for a new and real product or venture. It’s a professional marketing plan that can be used during the solicitation of investment for a new or existing for-profit enterprise, or to solicit a gift for a new or existing nonprofit enterprise incorporated in Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.