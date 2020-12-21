As the holidays approach and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, consumers are being targeted by scammers threatening to disconnect their electricity.
The scammers, posing as employees of Reliant and other electricity companies, are calling customers multiple times threatening to turn off their power with only a few minutes’ notice due to an overdue bill. The customer is told to make immediate payment via a money order, prepaid debit card or calling a toll-free phone number.
The threat of being at home or operating a business with no electricity increases how vulnerable customers are to these scams, including the elderly, non-English speakers and small business owners.
Customers should be suspicious of anyone claiming to be an employee of Reliant or other electricity company who asks for money to be loaded to a prepaid debit card or directs a customer to pay via money order, PayPal or by calling another number to make a payment.
If a Reliant customer suspects they are being targeted, they should not make any payments to the caller and hang up. Customers can call the number on their Reliant invoice, 1-866-222-7100, to verify the status of their account. Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam should contact the police to file a report.
Customers can also visit the Reliant website, reliant.com/fraud, for more information on recognizing and protecting themselves against scams and fraud.
