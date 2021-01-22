Jacksonville lost a beloved barber, Jimmy Sides, on Tuesday, Jan. 19. He was 76.
Sides began his long career as a barber in 1964 when he went to work for Levi Garrett. Garrett treated Sides like a son, according to Sides’ wife Diann.
“After he got sick, he wanted Jimmy to take the shop over,” Diann said. “The shop was the old East Tex Hotel. That’s where the shop started.”
Sides purchased the business from Garrett in 1978. Following a fire in January 1980, Sides moved the shop to its present location at 220 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. He bought the current property from Sherrill Miles, who owns a barber shop across the street. The two maintained a friendly competition throughout the years, with Miles becoming very close to the Sides family.
With only about three barber shops in Jacksonville during that time, people would be lined up out the door on Saturday mornings with no room to sit or stand inside the barber shop, according to son Johnny Lewis.
“For years it was like that,” Lewis said.
There seemed to be no topic off-limits in Sides’ barber shop.
“He talked about everything,” Diann said.
“Anything from fishing, to hunting, to traveling, just everyday life and what went on in Jacksonville,” Lewis elaborated. “He was like a bartender. Customers would come in and tell him their problems. He would sit there and say, ‘Yes, sir’ and ‘No, sir’ and give them advice sometimes.”
Daughter Tammy Coffey added her father would “compare stories” with his customers.
While he remained very professional at his job, the family believes folks kept returning to Sides’ shop due to his personality. They characterize Sides as a jokester.
Having been in business for so long, his customers became generations of the same families.
“The dad would come in for his first haircut, then [he] would have a kid and [he] would bring that kid for his first hair cut,” Coffey said.
Aside from his profession, Sides loved Lake Jacksonville, according to Lewis.
“He loved fishing, but he really liked hunting,” Diann said.
When asked to name things the family would most remember about Sides, they noted his very strong handshake, how he liked to joke a lot and how he was very particular about his tools.
Most notable, according to the family, was his strength – in character and personality as well as physically.
“It was his way or no way,” Diann said.
It may be that same temperament that assisted in his recovery from a stroke three years ago.
Returning to work after several months of absence, he “wasn’t really good at cutting hair at the time because of the stroke,” Diann said.
“When he came back to work, one of his customers came in to get a flat top and he wanted Jimmy to cut it, because Jimmy always did,” Diann said. “I thought, ‘oh, no,’ I don’t know if he can do it or not. But he cut a perfect flat top.”
Flat tops were, after all, his favorite style to cut, according to his family.
While some may have retired long ago or at least following the stroke, Sides continued to work, instilling the same work ethic into his children.
“He always wanted the kids to have a good job, a good career,” Diann said. “He wanted them to work.”
“He wanted you to be very independent,” Lewis said. “He didn’t want you to depend on anybody.”
Sides was “all about family,’ according to Lewis. “You couldn’t ask for a better father, or husband.”
Sides was born on June 10, 1944, and died January 19, 2021. He leaves behind his wife, Diann; children Johnny Lewis and Tammy Coffey; three grandchildren, Ashley Sides, Blake Sides and Tyler Hallmark; and one great-grandson.
The funeral service for Jimmy Sides is at 2 p.m. today at Boren-Conner Funeral Home.
Despite her husband’s passing, Diann Sides intends to keep the barber shop open with her granddaughter, who also works at the shop.
“They said if we ever retired,” Diann spoke of their customers, “They were coming to our house to get a haircut.”
