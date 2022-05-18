The Jacksonville Police Department conducted a police officers' memorial ceremony remembering the officers from across Texas who died in the line of duty over the last year, with specific emphasis on the four law enforcement officers from Jacksonville, whose end of watch came too soon.
The Jacksonville officers were City Marshal William A. Clark, who died in 1883, Night Patrolman Harry Floyd Hooker, 1913, Patrolman Roscoe Lee, 1979, and Patrolman Randy J. Zimmerman, 1992.
“Once again we gather to remember the law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the performance of their duties. Each leaves behind loved ones, friends and colleagues who mourn each and every day,” Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said. “Let’s remember those heroes and be thankful that men and women continue to take the oath of office.”
The memorial was hosted Tuesday, May 17, at Jacksonville’s Public Safety Complex. Williams indicated the bollards that surrounded the entryway of the building.
“These stainless steal bollards are adorned with laser-engraved discs that detail the events of tragedies that have occurred here in Jacksonville. Theses bollards identify Jacksonville’s finest police officers who were killed on the job. There are a total of 11 bollards and there are five souls remembered here, and my prayer is that we never engrave another disc.”
“What are peace officers?” asked Capt. Nathan Winship before reading the names of Jacksonville’s officers killed in the line of duty and those across Texas who gave their over the last year.
“Some may give the stereotypical answer of, ‘They are gun-toting, badge-wearing, doughnut-eating ticket writers.’ But I submit to you that peace officers are the among the finest men and women of our society today,” Winship said.
A total of 111 Texas peace officers died over the last year, 18 on the line and 93 succumbing to complications of COVID-19.
June Taylor, widow of Jim “Ticket” Taylor, was in attendance at the memorial ceremony.
“I appreciate it more than you know,” she said. “My husband had some close calls, but he always came home right after shift.”
She recalled the night Randy Zimmerman was killed.
“My Jim was at home then, but he got up and left. He said, ‘Randy got shot,’ and he was out the door,” she said.
“It was such a shock and I know that happens, even just a routine traffic stop, anything can happen. So, the fact that every year people do remember, not just the police department, but the community remembers the work that they do and the sacrifices they make means everything to me. It’s wonderful.”
The ceremony, particularly the community’s attendance, is also meaningful for current law enforcement officers.
“Every one of them that we do we get more and more people to come,” Williams said of the memorial. “I think it reinforces, for the police officers and the employees, that the community does support us.”
