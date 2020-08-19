Area residents needing help in paying rent may be eligible for a funding offered through the Greater East Texas Community Action Program, which targets two areas.
According to a release, this assistance may be available several months for RISE (Reaching Independence through Supportive Elevation) program participants.
“The purpose is to help people move to greater economic independence,” the release stated, adding that RISE participants could receive help with training expenses, such as tuition and fees, in addition to qualifying for utility assistance and other expenses.
“Now is the perfect time to receive training for high demand jobs. Support services are available for those who seek better earning potential. RISE offers a specialized approach for everyone,” said Greater East Texas Community Action Program Executive Director Karen Swenson.
Also, short term rent assistance may be available for those experiencing struggles, the release stated, noting that “unexpected events impact those on a limited income very hard. The recent pandemic and economic downturn has challenged households financially in rural East Texas.
Teresa Land, Program Director said “many people need a few months of help to get on their feet financially. Rent payment assistance can provide this chance. ther support services such as Energy Assistance may also be available for these individuals. eople are encouraged to pursue this assistance.”
Individuals are required to qualify by household income and other documentation. he income guideline is 200% of federal poverty. hose seeking training should take action as quickly as possible.
For more information, contact Candice at 800-621-5746 or 936-585-7218. Information and the application is available at www.get-cap.org.
GETCAP programs are available to all regardless of race, color, creed or national origin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.