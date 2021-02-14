Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, Feb. 9, that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has launched the Texas Rent Relief Program — the first statewide rent and utility assistance program for qualifying households throughout Texas.
This program has been created to administer the more than $1 billion allocated to Texas through the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus bill. TDHCA will begin accepting applications for the program on Monday, Feb.15, but Texans can visit TexasRentRelief.com now to learn more about qualifications, required documents, and the application process.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a significant financial strain on many Texans, and the Texas Rent Relief Program will provide an incredible lifeline to households in need of assistance on their rent and utility payments," said Governor Abbott. "I urge qualifying households to apply for this program once applications open on February 15th. The State of Texas will continue to provide the resources and support for those in need throughout the pandemic."
East Texans struggling to pay rent may benefit from this program which is targeted to assist those behind in rent payments and Greater East Texas Community Action Program is working to educate rural east Texans about this program. GETCAP encourages interested parties to apply quickly.
“This program is meant to serve the state, but there is only a limited amount of funds. Rural area residents often do not know such programs are available until all the funding is gone,” according to GETCAP Executive Director Karen Swenson. “There is a lot of need in rural east Texas and we want to make sure individuals know how to apply for this special program. Funds will likely go fast."
To qualify, households must be at or below 80% of the area median income as well as meet other criteria. Per federal guidelines, TDHCA will prioritize applications for households at or below 50% of the area median income level and households where one or more members are currently unemployed and have been for at least 90 days. Landlords are encouraged to apply on behalf of tenants, who must co-sign the application.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, applications can be submitted by calling 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-833-989-7368) or submitting it online at TexasRentRelief.com.
The call center will be open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m, Monday through Saturday.
GETCAP also has programs to assist with energy bills, training, job search and rent. All programs are available regardless or race, sex, color, creed or national origin.
For information, visit the website, www.get-cap.org.
