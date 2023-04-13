A report of an active shooter on the Tyler Junior College Campus Thursday, April 13, have been found false.
Officials at Tyler Junior College were made aware of a possible active shooter at certain campus facilities about 10:30 a.m.
“TJCPD called us to get our assistance because they had received a call that there were multiple victims of an active shooter at a technology center of TJC, which covers a couple of different campuses,” said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department Information Officer.
Law enforcement cleared multiple buildings and found no evidence to indicate anything related to a shooting on campus.
“We cleared the Pirtle Technology building and TJCPD cleared their IT building,” Erbaugh said.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Constables, Texas Department of Public Safety, and UT Tyler PD were also present, as a coordinated response, according to Erbaugh.
“This seems like an actual complete hoax,” Erbaugh said.
Normal operations have resumed on all TJC sites.
TJC issued the following statement regarding the false report:
“Earlier today, TJC officials were made aware of a possible active shooter at certain facilities at TJC. The safety of our students, employees and visitors is always our priority and the TJC Police, along with Tyler PD and additional law enforcement agencies went into immediate action to evacuate and lockdown impacted facilities. Upon investigation it was discovered to be a false report. There are reports of similar false incidents at other Texas higher education institutions today. At this time, normal operations have resumed at all TJC sites. We thank everyone for their cooperation.”
This false report follows a threat that resulted in a lockdown at UT Health – Jacksonville on Wednesday, but there is no indication that these two events are related, according to Erbaugh.
Calls similar to the one made to TJC, have also been reported today at five additional Texas colleges.
The Tyler Junior College Police Department is investigating the local incident.
