Republic Services will begin their trash collection routes for cities in Cherokee County at 6 a.m., one hour earlier than normal, beginning Monday, July 11. This temporary change will remain in effect until Thursday, Sept. 1.
This adjustment has been made to allow workers to complete their routes while avoiding the extreme heat during the hottest part of the afternoon.
“Sometimes our guys get in at 4:30, five o’clock,” said Duane Weatherford, Republic Services’ Operations Manager at Royal Oaks Landfill. “They run 750-800 stops a day.”
The change will result in many routes being picked up one hour earlier than usually expected.
“We recommend people put their bins out the night before if at all possible,” Weatherford said.
