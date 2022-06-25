The inaugural Rescue Camp was conducted by the Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments June 20 through 22, and was produced free of charge to participants.
Out of a brainstorming session around the firehouse table, with the topic of getting more involved with community youth, was born the idea of Rescue Camp. Open to students age five through 10, the intent was to reach young children in the community and demonstrate how the two departments worked together as a team.
Unfortunately, many children only see a firefighter or police officer during scary times and under difficult circumstances. Both departments desired to become more involved with the community and, in particular, let children know firefighters and police are available during good times as well.
During the three-day camp, participants learned about and were able to interact with policemen, firefighters and paramedics. Lessons included first responder uniforms and their tools and gear, fingerprinting, age-appropriate gun safety, fire prevention and first aid. K9 Officer Rambo was also present for demonstrations.
On the final day of Rescue Camp, participants enjoyed water activities, music, dancing and snacks.
Both department heads considered the initial offering of Rescue Camp a success.
“I am very proud of the police/fire team coordinating Rescue Camp in just a matter of weeks,” Police Chief Joe Williams said. “There was a huge positive impact on these 35 kids that will last for many years and that is what our true mission is. It truly surpassed all of our expectations and we look forward to doing it again next year.”
Williams’ counterpart in the fire department agreed with his assessment and also looks forward to next year’s camp.
“I cannot think of a better team than both our departments combined,” Fire Chief Keith Fortner said, “The coordination and execution of Rescue Camp was a tremendous success. I cannot be prouder of our team. The children left camp with more knowledge and understanding of daily jobs and situations that fire and police encounter. We are a team and we were able to show the kids just that. I can’t wait to see what next year’s camp will bring.”
The police and fire departments expressed thanks to UT Health Jacksonville for providing daily snacks and camp t-shirts for the children and volunteers.
