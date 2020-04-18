A popular World War II movement has resurfaced as residents throughout the country deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Victory Gardens – gardening – are very popular right now,” said Kim Benton, Cherokee County's AgriLife Extension horticulture agent. “Gardening is economically feasible, because there are crops that can be inexpensive to raise, like greens, that are very healthy for us. Growing a garden makes a positive impact on a family, without having a lot of up-front costs.”
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, “during WWI, the National War Garden Commission promoted home gardening and food preservation. They inspired students – calling them 'soldiers of the soil' – to help plant Liberty Gardens. When it started to look like the U.S. and its allies would win the war, the name of the gardens was changed to Victory Gardens.”
Even the First Lady of the United States participated, the Almanac stated. “Eleanor Roosevelt began a new Victory Garden campaign after Pearl Harbor was bombed and Americans dug in once again for Uncle Sam. By the end of WWII, 40 percent of the country’s produce came from backyard gardens.”
Dr. Deborah Burkett of the Cherokee County Historical Commission pointed out that “the necessity of growing ones' own food is part of our history.
“In terms of Cherokee County, it dates to the beginning, as settlers carved out homes. In the early days of Texas they planted gardens to feed the family and for cash crops. Later, during WWI, the Great Depression and WWII, food production and preservation were taught through home demonstration clubs in Texas,” she said.
Each rural community in Cherokee County had its own club, and “several won national and state awards for their creative and productive food preservation. Home demonstration work reached an all-time high in the 1940s and during WWII with efforts focused on 'Victory Gardens' and 'victory canning.' Many women in our county belonged to 'canning clubs,” she noted.
Wells resident Carolyn Easter, 83, recalled how, as a small child growing up in rural Houston County, Victory Gardens impacted communities.
“If you lived in town, you dug up your front yard and gardened. And people gardened everything,” she said.
Because her family lived on a farm, they could raise food year-round.
“We ate what we grew,” she said. “And I remember Daddy sometimes taking corn to be ground into meal.”
A member of the Central High Texas Extension Education Association Club – started in 1932 as a demonstration club and today one of two left in existence in Cherokee County – Easter said she's encouraged by the idea that more and more people are taking up gardening.
“I think it's a very good thing – it's good to have the fresh veggies and the fresh herbs to put into food to enhance its taste,” she said.
In addition to providing a fresh, healthy source of food, a garden can also become an educational tool for families “because you have the science, and the math and the art” that goes into creating a garden, Benton said. “And it's well-know that gardening is a stress and anxiety-reducer, and it's a great outlet for energy, because it's productive.”
She suggested that folks who are interested in gardening “only grow what your family is going to eat.”
While there are a variety of sources to get seeds and plants, “our local nurseries are a great resource, and we have one in every part of Cherokee County,” she said.
There is no “right” way to create a garden and folks have a variety of options, such as container gardening, which is ideal for smaller spaces, or raised beds, and help is only a phone call away, she added.
“They can contact me here at the office, or email me. Our office also has handouts, and there is so much available online, too. The website 'Aggie Horticulture' is an excellent online source, with easy access to a wealth of information, including trouble-shooting and help in selecting plants,” Benton said.
Contact Benton at 903-683-5416 or email kim.benton@ag.tamu.edu.
Facebook links that provide information about gardening include include "Aggie Horticulture," "Cherokee County – Texas A&M Agrilife Extension service" and "Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service"
