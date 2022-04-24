The Jacksonville Independent School District surprised teachers and staff on Tuesday, April 19, with visits to campuses to award Teacher of the Year honors.
Campus Teachers of the Year are voted on by their co-workers.
District Administrators and members of the Jacksonville Education Foundation Board presented winners with plaques, posters and monetary gifts. Each Campus Teacher of the Year received $50 from the Foundation, along with an engraved plaque.
Campus Teachers of the Year include:
• Shelby Stewart, Jacksonville High School
• Linda Hanson, Jacksonville Middle School
• Yolanda Latham, Nichols Intermediate
• Abigail Dean, East Side Elementary
• Roxanna Gurrusquieta, Fred Douglass Elementary
• Ana Castillo, West Side Elementary
• Kayla Akin, Joe Wright Elementary
• Campass/Academy, Keri Antes
The JISD Secondary and Elementary Teachers of the Year were chosen by an anonymous committee and presented with $500 from the district along with $500 from the Education Foundation. These two individuals will advance to the Region 7 ESC Teacher of the Year competition.
The winners are:
• JISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, Ana Castillo, West Side Elementary
• JISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, Yolanda Latham, Nichols Intermediate
District Employees of the Year were also surprised, including Paraprofessional of the Year, Auxiliary (Support Staff) Employee of the Year, and Non-Teaching Professional of the Year. The three distinctions are based on nominations from anyone within the district and chosen by anonymous committees based on what is submitted in those nominations. The winners receive $500 from the district and an engraved plaque, as well as $500 from the Education Foundation.
These include:
• Paraprofessional Employee of the Year, Glenda Stewart, Jacksonville High School CTE Secretary
• Auxiliary Employee of the Year, Alex Garcia, Technology Services
• Non-Teaching Professional Employee of the Year, Martha Melendez, District Bilingual Strategist
Jacksonville ISD congratulates these deserving staff members and extends gratitude to the Jacksonville Education Foundation for encouraging district staff.
