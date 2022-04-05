Two special meetings have been called in Rusk to review a rezoning request for a property on the square in downtown Rusk.
The Rusk Planning and Zoning Commission has called a special meeting for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
Commissioners will discuss a request, submitted by Jan Pate, to change the zoning for the property at 128 N. Main Street from Old Town Center Main Street Overlay District to Mixed Use District. The property was formerly known as the Thomas J. Rusk Hotel.
The Mixed Use District designation provides centers where higher density development and redevelopment in which a higher intensity of land uses are encouraged. The old hotel, now called the T.J. Rusk Hotel Marketplace, is being developed with residential living on the second floor and rental spaces for small businesses on the ground floor.
The city council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, to consider the rezoning request and the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission.
These meetings are open to the public.
