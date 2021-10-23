The Rusk ISD board of trustees authorized the transfer of property to the city of Rusk during the Oct. 18 meeting.
Two properties, which had been delinquent in taxes for an extended time, were purchased by the city. By law, all taxing entities, which included RISD and the County, had to agree to the sale. Rusk ISD was paid a nominal fee for the two properties.
One of the properties is approximately 0.18 acre in the J. Hundley Survey, Abstract 341.
The second property is Lot 6, Block 1 of the Irvin Conley Subdivision. The physical address is on Reeder Street, the site of the vacant Masonic Lodge.
The current combined value of the two properties is less than $9,000, according to information from the Cherokee County Appraisal District’s website.
The board approved a budget amendment moving money into appropriate funds in order to cover repairs made to flooring in the band hall and to some of the instruments.
An annual agreement was renewed for the Cherokee County Special Educations Cooperative shared services. Rusk is the hub for the co-op which includes Alto, Wells and New Summerfield.
The board approved TASB-initiated policy updates affecting local policies involving purchasing and acquisition, facilities construction and compensation and benefits – leaves and absences.
